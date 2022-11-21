Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.19 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

