Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.24 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

