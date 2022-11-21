Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

