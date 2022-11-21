Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1,153.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.94 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

