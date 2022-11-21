Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $217.36 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

