Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of OMAB opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

