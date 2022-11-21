Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,365 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.61 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.