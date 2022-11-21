Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,461 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $7,004,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

