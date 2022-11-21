Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

