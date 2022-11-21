Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,752 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $159.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $580.47. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.84.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

