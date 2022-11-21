Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 51,136 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ambev by 142.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ambev by 146.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

