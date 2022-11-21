Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKE. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $15,800,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKE opened at $5.54 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

