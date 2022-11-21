Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,482 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

