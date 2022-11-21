Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 182 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,313,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

