Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,301 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $377.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

