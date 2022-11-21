Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 468,428 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 468,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

