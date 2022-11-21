Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 922 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Credicorp by 218.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 577,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after buying an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

