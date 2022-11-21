Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 34.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,986,201. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $224.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

