Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

