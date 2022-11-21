ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAN stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

