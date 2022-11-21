MediWound Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.
MediWound Trading Up 2.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.