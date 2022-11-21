MediWound Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

