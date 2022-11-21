Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,737 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

