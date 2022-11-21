Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

