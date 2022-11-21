Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

