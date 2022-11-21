Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $745,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.52 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

