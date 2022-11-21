Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 596,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $4.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.