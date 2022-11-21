Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,277 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $43,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upstart by 194.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,958 shares of company stock worth $110,447. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

