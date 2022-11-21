Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

