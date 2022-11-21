Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,948 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

