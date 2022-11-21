Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $317.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

