Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after buying an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

