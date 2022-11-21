Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

EIX stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

