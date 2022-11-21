Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 1,207,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

