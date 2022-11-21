Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.