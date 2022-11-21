Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

OKE stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

