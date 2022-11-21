Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Shares of KEYS opened at $171.90 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

