Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $139.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

