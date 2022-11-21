Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,477 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.