Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.