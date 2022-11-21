Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $212.53 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

