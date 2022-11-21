Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of SWK opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

