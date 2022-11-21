Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

