Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 812,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

BYD opened at $60.27 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

