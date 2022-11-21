Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,609,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after acquiring an additional 634,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

