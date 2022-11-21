Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $440.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

