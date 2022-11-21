Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Integra LifeSciences Profile

IART opened at $53.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.