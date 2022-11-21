Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $641,821. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.