Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.