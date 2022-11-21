Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 2.7 %

AWK opened at $146.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.96.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.