Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

